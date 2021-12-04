No. 18 Memphis vs. Ole Miss: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Memphis Tigers head to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a matchup of two 5-2 teams. The Tigers are coming off a tough road loss to Georgia, while the Rebels have won two straight since losing to Boise State. These two schools are very close to each other geographically, so this will be a fun matchup.

Emoni Bates is the main player to watch for the Tigers. The guard is averaging 12.1 points per game and is the team’s leading scorer, but will he be able to get others involved? Memphis does have a fairly balanced attack but Bates can do more as a passer and creator for others.

The Rebels have bounced back after a surprising loss to the Broncos. Guard Jarkel Joiner is the main man for Ole Miss, averaging 15.4 points per game while also dishing 3.1 assists per game. It’ll likely be the battle between him and Bates which determines the outcome of this game.

How to watch No. 18 Memphis vs. Ole Miss

When: Saturday, December 4th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Memphis -1

Total: 137

The Pick

Ole Miss +1

In what is basically a pick ‘em game, the home team is usually the better call. The Rebels are a solid unit and will have the backing of their home crowd. Memphis is coming off a road loss to Georgia and is more than susceptible to a defeat here. Take the Rebels against the spread.

