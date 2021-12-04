No. 25 Seton Hall vs. Nyack: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Seton Hall Pirates look to avoid a letdown Saturday when they face off against Nyack College. The Pirates already have a big win early in this season over Michigan and are looking like a contender in the Big East.

This is a big season for Kevin Willard, especially after a .500 campaign last season. So far the Pirates are answering the bell. This is the last tune-up game for Seton Hall before three massive contests; Texas, Rutgers and Iona. If the Pirates can navigate those games, they’ll enter Big East play on the shortlist for the conference crown.

How to watch No. 25 Seton Hall vs. Nyack

When: Saturday, December 4th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, NJ

TV: FS2

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: N/A

Total: N/A

