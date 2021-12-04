Marquette vs. No. 23 Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Marquette Golden Eagles face off with the Wisconsin Badgers in the I-94 rivalry Saturday, with both teams looking to keep a winning streak going. Marquette has won back-to-back contests since its loss to St. Bonaventure, while Wisconsin has prevailed in four straight contests after being dropped by Providence.

The Golden Eagles have gotten off a flying start under new head coach Shaka Smart. Justin Lewis and Darryl Morsell are a potent 1-2 combination, while Tyler Kolek might be the country’s top role player. For a relatively inexperienced group, the Golden Eagles are way ahead of schedule in a return to prominence for the program.

Greg Gard’s Wisconsin team has had some challenges, namely a recording which was leaked over the summer revealing the team’s players criticizing Gard. That hasn’t showed up on the court yet, with the Badgers at 6-1 early in the year. Brad Davison is still around, while Johnny Davis looks to be one of the most complete players in the country.

How to watch Marquette vs. No. 23 Wisconsin

When: Saturday, December 4th, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Fox

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports Go, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -6.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Marquette +6.5

These teams are fairly evenly matched, and Marquette has plenty of experience for a team in its first season under Shaka Smart. The Badgers have a slight edge as the home team but the Golden Eagles have already knocked off a tough Illinois team this year. They’ll be ready to add a rivalry win and should keep it close. Take Marquette against the spread.

