San Diego State vs. No. 24 Michigan: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The San Diego State Aztecs and Michigan Wolverines meet up Saturday in what can be known as the Steve Fisher rivalry. The Aztecs are usually a contender in the Mountain West on the hardwood, while the Wolverines are trying to recover after a dismal outing against North Carolina.

San Diego State is off to a strong start this year behind an experienced group. Matt Bradley and Trey Pulliam form a dynamic backcourt, while Nathan Mensah is a force on the interior. The Aztecs are typically known for their defense, which ranks seventh in the country in KenPom.

Michigan was a heralded group coming into the season but the early returns have been underwhelming. The Wolverines have lost three games already, and it’s clear that experience often has an edge over pure talent in college hoops. Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson are holding the fort down at the moment but Michigan needs some of the big-name recruits to get going.

How to watch San Diego State vs. No. 24 Michigan

When: Saturday, December 4th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -9

Total: 125

The Pick

San Diego State +9

There have been a lot of bad matchups for Michigan early in the season, and this is another one. The Aztecs are a veteran team playing excellent defense, while Michigan’s heralded recruits haven’t quite gotten their feet under them yet. Take San Diego State against the spread.

