No. 13 Tennessee vs. Colorado: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Tennessee Volunteers and Colorado Buffaloes face off in a non-conference clash with the Vols looking to keep a winning streak going while the Buffs try to avoid a second straight loss. Tennessee is looking like a solid group despite losing a lot of talent from last season’s team, while Colorado has the makings of a Pac-12 contender.

Santiago Vescovi, Kennedy Chandler and Justin Powell form a potent three-guard rotation at Tennessee. The Vols do also have a big man capable of dominating the interior in Olivier Nkamhoua. Rick Barnes has been building a strong program at Tennessee, and this could be his best work yet with no true superstars.

Jabari Walker and Evan Battey are a forward tandem the Buffaloes will rely on heavily in order to pull off the upset. Colorado has not shot the ball particularly well from behind the arc, so dominating the interior is the best way to approach this game for Tad Boyle’s group. This could sneakily be one of the closest games of Saturday’s slate.

How to watch No. 13 Tennessee vs. Colorado

When: Saturday, December 4th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Total: 136.5

The Pick

Tennessee -5.5

The Volunteers are the more talented group, and have more ways to defeat the Buffaloes in this game. Colorado’s interior tandem will keep things tight but ultimately the Volunteers should pull away in this game. Take Tennessee against the spread.

