Yale vs. No. 21 Auburn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Auburn Tigers will return to the floor on Saturday afternoon when they host the Yale Bulldogs from Auburn Arena.

Auburn’s lone loss came in double overtime against the UConn Huskies during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, and Bruce Pearl has the Tigers in a good spot early on. Auburn is inside the top 30 in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor in the latest KenPom ratings. The top player to this point has been freshman Jabari Smith, who leads the team in points (16.9) and rebounds (7.1).

Yale will enter with a 5-4 record after not playing at all in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. The toughest opponent the Bulldogs faced to this point was the Seton Hall Pirates in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, and Yale clearly wasn’t ready for that in an 80-44 loss. The Bulldogs took down Lehigh on Wednesday night and won two of their last three games.

How to watch Yale vs. No. 21 Auburn

When: Saturday, December 4th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -15

Total: 148

The Pick

Auburn -15

There’s a good chance the Tigers jump all over Yale early and coast to a 20-plus point victory on Saturday afternoon. While Auburn has started out as a solid team all around, the Bulldogs have struggled defensively and enter Saturday as the No. 197 team in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Tigers shoot a ton of threes and should find success against the Yale defense from beyond the arc to cover this number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.