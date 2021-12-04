College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Saturday, December 4th

Saturday’s college basketball slate is loaded with top 25 teams in action, headlined by No. 3 Gonzaga facing No. 16 Alabama. While that means appointment viewing for hoops fans, it also opens up the potential for a lot of upsets to occur. A lot of top teams have looked shaky non-conference play, which is good news for bettors looking to make some money on underdogs.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, Saturday, December 4th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Creighton vs. No. 19 Iowa State +6.5

The Blue Jays are the home team in this matchup and possess a balanced scoring unit, with four players averaging double figures. Creighton is one of the best mid-major programs and is not shy from competing against Power 5 opponents. Iowa State is not a shabby offensive team but this could be a high-scoring affair it loses.

Toledo +13.5 vs. No. 22 Michigan State

The Rockets are 6-1 on the season and have a dynamite scorer in guard Ryan Rollins. They’ve also got two strong forwards in JT Shumate and Setric Millner Jr. The Spartans are at home and have an experienced team led by Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. but they’re in for a fight in this one.

Marquette +7 vs. No. 23 Wisconsin

The Golden Eagles are doing wonderful things in Year 1 for Shaka Smart. They’ve already upset No. 10 Illinois early in the season and have a top talent in Justin Lewis. The Badgers are an experienced team and have a great scorer in Johnny Davis but will the supporting pieces be enough in this rivalry game? Marquette could pull off the upset on the road here.

