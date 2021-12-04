Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Saturday, December 4th

It may be Championship Saturday in college football, but there’s plenty of action on the hardwood in college hoops. No. 3 Gonzaga is the top-ranked team in action against No. 16 Alabama in what should be a shootout, but there are plenty of other big-name schools involved.

No. 23 Wisconsin battles Marquette in the I-94 rivalry, while No. 24 Michigan looks to bounce back from a tough loss to UNC. No. 4 Baylor, No. 17 UConn and No. 22 Michigan State are other prominent teams in action.

As the Pac-12 gets under way this week, No. 20 USC and Isaiah Mobley open up league play at the Washington State Cougars. And while No. 19 Iowa State is the ranked team, the Creighton Bluejays behind Arthur Kaluma are the favorites in what should be a good one.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, December 4th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 4 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM No. 18 Memphis Ole Miss ESPN2 Memphis -1.5 136.5 12:00 PM Nyack College No. 25 Seton Hall FS2 N/A N/A 12:00 PM Saint Joseph's No. 6 Villanova FS1 Villanova -22.5 144.5 12:30 PM Marquette No. 23 Wisconsin FOX Wisconsin -5.5 137 1:00 PM San Diego State No. 24 Michigan CBS Michigan -8.5 126.5 2:00 PM No. 13 Tennessee Colorado FS1 Tennessee -4 137 2:00 PM Yale No. 21 Auburn ESPN2 Auburn -15 149 4:00 PM Little Rock No. 10 Arkansas SECN Arkansas -26.5 148.5 4:00 PM No. 12 BYU Missouri State CBSSN Southern Illinois -10 124.5 4:00 PM Grambling No. 17 UConn FS2 UConn -26 137 5:00 PM Toledo No. 22 Michigan State BTN Michigan State -13.5 145.5 5:00 PM Arkansas-Pine Bluff No. 4 Baylor BIG12|ESPN+ Baylor -42 141.5 6:00 PM No. 20 USC Washington State PAC12 USC -1 138.5 8:00 PM No. 16 Alabama No. 3 Gonzaga ESPN2 Gonzaga -9.5 160.5 9:00 PM No. 19 Iowa State Creighton FS1 Creigton -4.5 138.5

