NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Saturday, December 4th

Sixteen of the Top 25 teams in college basketball are in action on Saturday, but only two will face off against each other as No. 16 Alabama faces No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle for what should be a high-paced shootout.

The Zags have the No. 1 adjusted offense in all of college basketball according to KenPom, while Bama is at No. 11. But both these use only use about half the shot clock on an average possession, making for exciting up-and-down transition play. While the Zags will be favored, look for plenty of transition opportunities to be pushed.

Also in Madison, the Marquette Golden Eagles don’t play football, so their biggest sports day of the year outside of the Big East is when men’s basketball takes on the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers. No team in college basketball uses less time to shoot than Shaka Smart’s Marquette, which makes for an interesting battle of styles with Greg Gard’s Badgers, who are in the bottom 20% of the country in pace.

Johnny Davis for UW is a Wooden Award candidate early, averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest this season.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Saturday, December 4th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 4 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM No. 18 Memphis Ole Miss ESPN2 Memphis -1.5 136.5 12:00 PM Nyack College No. 25 Seton Hall FS2 N/A N/A 12:00 PM Saint Joseph's No. 6 Villanova FS1 Villanova -22.5 144.5 12:30 PM Marquette No. 23 Wisconsin FOX Wisconsin -5.5 137 1:00 PM San Diego State No. 24 Michigan CBS Michigan -8.5 126.5 2:00 PM No. 13 Tennessee Colorado FS1 Tennessee -4 137 2:00 PM Yale No. 21 Auburn ESPN2 Auburn -15 149 4:00 PM Little Rock No. 10 Arkansas SECN Arkansas -26.5 148.5 4:00 PM No. 12 BYU Missouri State CBSSN Southern Illinois -10 124.5 4:00 PM Grambling No. 17 UConn FS2 UConn -26 137 5:00 PM Toledo No. 22 Michigan State BTN Michigan State -13.5 145.5 5:00 PM Arkansas-Pine Bluff No. 4 Baylor BIG12|ESPN+ Baylor -42 141.5 6:00 PM No. 20 USC Washington State PAC12 USC -1 138.5 8:00 PM No. 16 Alabama No. 3 Gonzaga ESPN2 Gonzaga -9.5 160.5 9:00 PM No. 19 Iowa State Creighton FS1 Creigton -4.5 138.5

