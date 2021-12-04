NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Saturday, December 4th

Sixteen of the Top 25 teams in college basketball are in action on Saturday, but only two will face off against each other as No. 16 Alabama faces No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle for what should be a high-paced shootout.
The Zags have the No. 1 adjusted offense in all of college basketball according to KenPom, while Bama is at No. 11. But both these use only use about half the shot clock on an average possession, making for exciting up-and-down transition play. While the Zags will be favored, look for plenty of transition opportunities to be pushed.
Also in Madison, the Marquette Golden Eagles don’t play football, so their biggest sports day of the year outside of the Big East is when men’s basketball takes on the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers. No team in college basketball uses less time to shoot than Shaka Smart’s Marquette, which makes for an interesting battle of styles with Greg Gard’s Badgers, who are in the bottom 20% of the country in pace.
Johnny Davis for UW is a Wooden Award candidate early, averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest this season.
Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Saturday, December 4th from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 4
|Time
|Visitor
|Home
|Network
|Spread
|Total
|Time
|Visitor
|Home
|Network
|Spread
|Total
|12:00 PM
|No. 18 Memphis
|Ole Miss
|ESPN2
|Memphis -1.5
|136.5
|12:00 PM
|Nyack College
|No. 25 Seton Hall
|FS2
|N/A
|N/A
|12:00 PM
|Saint Joseph's
|No. 6 Villanova
|FS1
|Villanova -22.5
|144.5
|12:30 PM
|Marquette
|No. 23 Wisconsin
|FOX
|Wisconsin -5.5
|137
|1:00 PM
|San Diego State
|No. 24 Michigan
|CBS
|Michigan -8.5
|126.5
|2:00 PM
|No. 13 Tennessee
|Colorado
|FS1
|Tennessee -4
|137
|2:00 PM
|Yale
|No. 21 Auburn
|ESPN2
|Auburn -15
|149
|4:00 PM
|Little Rock
|No. 10 Arkansas
|SECN
|Arkansas -26.5
|148.5
|4:00 PM
|No. 12 BYU
|Missouri State
|CBSSN
|Southern Illinois -10
|124.5
|4:00 PM
|Grambling
|No. 17 UConn
|FS2
|UConn -26
|137
|5:00 PM
|Toledo
|No. 22 Michigan State
|BTN
|Michigan State -13.5
|145.5
|5:00 PM
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|No. 4 Baylor
|BIG12|ESPN+
|Baylor -42
|141.5
|6:00 PM
|No. 20 USC
|Washington State
|PAC12
|USC -1
|138.5
|8:00 PM
|No. 16 Alabama
|No. 3 Gonzaga
|ESPN2
|Gonzaga -9.5
|160.5
|9:00 PM
|No. 19 Iowa State
|Creighton
|FS1
|Creigton -4.5
|138.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.