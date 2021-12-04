Middle Tennessee faces Toledo in 2021 Bahamas Bowl

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and Toledo Rockets will face off in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl. The game will take place at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec 17, 2021. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Middle Tennessee (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA)

The Blue Raiders needed a win in the final game of the regular season, and they got it done with a 10-point win over the Florida Atlantic Owls. Middle Tennessee lost starting quarterback Chase Cunningham for the season with a lower leg injury, and the Red Raiders went 2-2 in the four full games without him. Middle Tennessee is much more of a defensive team, as their offense ranks outside the top 100 in yards per play this season.

Toledo (7-5, 5-3 MAC)

The Rockets fell one game short for the top spot of the MAC West behind the Northern Illinois Huskies and Central Michigan Chippewas, and they lost to those teams by a combined five points. Toledo is among very few teams ranked inside the top 25 in yards per play offensively and defensively, and they had the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the ropes in Week 2. The Rockets are playing at a high level right now with three consecutive victories heading into the Nassau.