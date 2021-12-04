Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, December 4

It’s a light Saturday slate in the NBA but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an opportunity to make some cash on player props. We have seven games to go over in the association this Saturday, headlined by the Chicago Bulls taking on the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat facing the Milwaukee Bucks. Here are the best player props from Saturday’s schedule.

Khris Middleton, over 20.5 points (-120)

The Bucks are going to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, which means Middleton will take over as the team’s top offensive option. He’s going to get a ton of volume and should be able to top 20 points, even with Miami’s stingy defense all over him.

Andrew Wiggins, over 2.5 assists (+150)

Wiggins is not typically the passing type, but he’s got two assists in each of the last three games for Golden State. The Warriors should move the ball well against the Spurs and at plus odds, this is a prop for a player trending in the right direction with this category.

Jaren Jackson Jr., over 6.5 rebounds (+115)

This is another prop with plus odds and has a great chance of paying off. Jackson Jr. has started to take over with Ja Morant sidelined, averaging 23.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game since the guard’s injury. With the Mavericks struggling on the boards, this is a great opportunity for the Grizzlies power forward to hit the over on this prop.

