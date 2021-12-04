Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Warriors on Saturday

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors meet Saturday evening trending in opposite directions. This was once poised to be a top rivalry in the West during the mid 2010s but fizzled out after Kawhi Leonard’s tensions with the Spurs. San Antonio is now entering the early stages of a rebuild, while the Warriors remain in championship mode.

Golden State is an 8.5-point favorite against the spread and -380 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. San Antonio is +290 on the moneyline with the total set at 218.

Spurs vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -8.5 (-110)

It’s the second game of a back-to-back set for the Warriors, who did have a tough opponent Friday in the Suns. That typically hurts a team against a pesky San Antonio bunch but Golden State is a different machine. In front of the home crowd, back the Warriors to cover the spread comfortably.

Over/Under: Over 218 (-115)

The Spurs are actually scoring the ball well, ranking in the middle of the league in points per game. The Warriors, of course, are among the highest scoring teams in the NBA. This has the makings of a back-and-forth offensive contest, with Golden State pulling away in the second half. Take the over here.

