Lyndon Arthur vs. Anthony Yarde: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for light heavyweight bout

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde are set for a rematch this weekend, fighting a light heavyweight bout for a chance to compete for the WBO light heavyweight title against Joe Smith, Jr. Arthur and Yarde first faced off in 2020, where Arthur won by split decision. Both boxers are Great Britain natives, so appropriately, the fight is set for the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

The main card gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on BT Sport 1 in England. For the time being there is no viewing option in the US, but we’ll see if that changes. Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, though that will depend on the length of the jam-packed undercard.

Yarde comes into the bout as a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Arthur is a +110 underdog.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, December 4th

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET | Main ringwalks: Expected at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET

British live stream: BT Sport 1 | US live steam: TBD

Full Card for Lyndon Arthur vs. Anthony Yarde