Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz live stream: How to watch lightweight title bout via live online stream

Devin Haney and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz face off Saturday evening with the WBC lightweight championship on the line. The winner has a good chance of facing new lightweight king George Kambosos, Jr. in 2022 to crown an undisputed champion.

The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and Haney and Diaz are expected to make their ring walks in the 11 p.m. hour. You can watch Saturday’s full card on DAZN in both the US and UK, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. DAZN offers a monthly subscription for $19.99 per month or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, they have plenty of ways to watch the fight, including on their website, on game consoles like Xbox and Playstation, mobile devices and smart TVs. The app is available for download using Amazon Fire, Apple TV, ROKU and more.

Haney is a -600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, and his favored winning method is by decision or technical decision at -200. He is 26-0 and is making the fourth defense of his WBC title. He claimed the interim title in September 2019 when he forced Zaur Abdullaev to retire in the fourth round. He was elevated to the full champ a month later after Vasiliy Lomachenko was promoted to the sanctioning body’s “franchise champion” designation.

Diaz is a +425 underdog to win. His most favored outcome is a decision or technical decision at +600. He moved up to lightweight this past July, beating Javier Fortuna for the WBC interim title. Prior to that he finished in a majority draw against Shavkat Rakhimov after failing to make weight at junior lightweight.

