Jessica McCaskill vs. Kandi Wyatt live stream: How to watch Saturday’s welterweight title fight

There’s a whole lot of action on the slate for boxing fans Saturday, including a bout between Jessica McCaskill and Kandi Wyatt for the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s welterweight titles. The fight will air on DAZN as part of the Haney-Diaz card that gets started at 8 p.m. ET. We can expect McCaskill and Wyatt to the ring in the 10 p.m. hour.

McCaskill enters this contest with a 10-2 record in her professional career after making her professional debut in 2015 just before her 31st birthday. Kandi Wyatt enters with a 10-3 record, with one of those losses by knockout. Wyatt is a big-time underdog for this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +1200 to win, while McCaskill’s moneyline odds sit at -3000.

You can watch Saturday’s full card on DAZN in both the US and UK, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. DAZN offers a monthly subscription for $19.99 per month or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, they have plenty of ways to watch the fight, including on their website, on game consoles like Xbox and Playstation, mobile devices and smart TVs. The app is available for download using Amazon Fire, Apple TV, ROKU and more.

Full Card for Jessica McCaskill vs. Kandi Wyatt