What time will Jessica McCaskill vs. Kandi Wyatt fight start on Saturday, December 4th

The women’s undisputed welterweight title is on the line Saturday, December 3 in a fight that has seen a significant change in the past week. Jessica McCaskill will put her belts on the line when she faces fight-week replacement Kandi Wyatt at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight is part of a card headlined by Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz for the WBC lightweight title, airing on DAZN. The card gets started at 8 p.m. and Haney-Diaz ring walks are expected in the 11 p.m. hour. McCaskill-Wyatt is projected as the co-main event at some websites, and the third fight from the end at other websites. If it ends up the former, McCaskill and Wyatt will hit the ring sometime around 10:15 or 10:30. If it is the latter, they might hit the ring late in the 9 p.m. hour.

McCaskill is 10-2 and holding all the belts in the division, while Wyatt is 10-3 and has lost two straight fights. McCaskill was originally scheduled to fight former two-division champion Victoria Bustos, but the Argentinian challenger ran into travel issues due to COVID-19 protocols.

McCaskill comes into this fight as a -3000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wyatt is a +1200 underdog. The favored winning method is McCaskill by KO, TKO, or DQ at -135.

Full Card for Jessica McCaskill vs. Kandi Wyatt