What time will Devin Haney vs. Joseph “JoJo” Diaz fight start on Saturday, December 4th

The lightweight division saw a new king crowned last weekend, but there is still a challenger to the throne awaiting. George Kambosos, Jr. beat Teofimo Lopez to claim the IBF, WBA, WBO, and The Ring titles, but one belt remains. WBC champ Devin Haney fights Joseph “JoJo” Diaz this weekend at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The winner could find himself in position to fight Kambosos in Australia next year to crown an undisputed lightweight champ.

Haney-Diaz is part of a DAZN card that gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. Haney and Diaz are expected to make their ring walks in the 11 p.m. hour, although the exact time will depend on when the rest of the card wraps up.

Haney comes into the fight with a 26-0 record and will make his fourth defense of the WBC title. He claimed the interim title in September 2019 when he forced Zaur Abdullaev to retire in the fourth round. He then won successive unanimous decisions against Alfredo Santiago, Yuriorkis Gamboa, and Jorge Linares to set up this fight with Diaz.

Diaz is 32-1-1 and claimed the interim title this past July with a unanimous decision win over Javier Fortuna in his first fight at lightweight. That came following a majority draw against Shavkat Rakhimov at junior lightweight in which he couldn’t make weight.

Haney is a -600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Diaz is a +425 underdog. The favored winning method is Haney by decision or technical decision at -200. The fight is widely expected to go the distance, with odds at -350 of that happening.

Full Card for Haney vs. Diaz