Full undercard for Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz lightweight fight

Undefeated boxer Devin Haney takes the ring once again Saturday night to face Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. They’ll be competing for Haney’s WBC lightweight title with a full card ahead of the main fight.

The fight broadcast will air on DAZN starting Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET, with ringwalks for the main event expected at around 10:00 p.m. ET. The start time for Haney vs. Diaz will depend on the length of the undercard, including a co-main event.

The co-main event features Jessica McCaskill putting her undisputed welterweight title on the line against fight-week replacement Kandi Wyatt. McCaskill was scheduled to face Victoria Bustos, but the Argentinian challenger ran into travel issues this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

The main card features four fights with odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Haney is a -600 favorite against Diaz, McCaskill is a -3000 favorite against Wyatt, Filip Hrgovic is a -5000 favorite against Emir Ahmatovic in their IBF International heavyweight title fight, and Montana Love is a -1600 favorite against Carlos Diaz in their junior welterweight bout.

Full Card for Haney vs. Diaz