How to watch F1 qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in the Middle East for the final two races of the season across back-to-back weekends. This weekend, the 20 drivers will meet at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Saturday qualifying will air on ESPNews and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN with the same live stream option. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend.
Qualifying will last one hour with three qualifying periods. The first period will run 20 minutes and the five slowest drivers will open Sunday’s race in spots 16-20 in the starting grid. The second period will run 15 minutes with the remaining 15 drivers and the five slowest will occupy spots 11-15. The final ten minutes will drive ten minutes competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.
Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win this weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s -250 to win and -225 to be the fastest qualifier. Max Verstappen is +255 to win the race and +330 to be the fastest qualifier. Valtteri Bottas is +900 to win the race and +380 to be the fastest qualfier.
How to watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Date: Saturday, Dec. 4
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNews
Live stream: WatchESPN
Entry list
2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99
|2
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|7
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|8
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|15
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|17
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|18
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22