How to watch F1 qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in the Middle East for the final two races of the season across back-to-back weekends. This weekend, the 20 drivers will meet at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Saturday qualifying will air on ESPNews and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN with the same live stream option. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour with three qualifying periods. The first period will run 20 minutes and the five slowest drivers will open Sunday’s race in spots 16-20 in the starting grid. The second period will run 15 minutes with the remaining 15 drivers and the five slowest will occupy spots 11-15. The final ten minutes will drive ten minutes competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win this weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s -250 to win and -225 to be the fastest qualifier. Max Verstappen is +255 to win the race and +330 to be the fastest qualifier. Valtteri Bottas is +900 to win the race and +380 to be the fastest qualfier.

How to watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list