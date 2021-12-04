 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 02, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in the Middle East for the final two races of the season across back-to-back weekends. This weekend, the 20 drivers will meet at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Saturday qualifying will air on ESPNews and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN with the same live stream option. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour with three qualifying periods. The first period will run 20 minutes and the five slowest drivers will open Sunday’s race in spots 16-20 in the starting grid. The second period will run 15 minutes with the remaining 15 drivers and the five slowest will occupy spots 11-15. The final ten minutes will drive ten minutes competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win this weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s -250 to win and -225 to be the fastest qualifier. Max Verstappen is +255 to win the race and +330 to be the fastest qualifier. Valtteri Bottas is +900 to win the race and +380 to be the fastest qualfier.

How to watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNews
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
3 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
5 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
6 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
7 George Russell Williams Racing 63
8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
10 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
13 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22

