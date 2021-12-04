F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend for the latest race. The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix airs Sunday at noon ET on ESPNews and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

F1 qualifying generally lasts an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first period is 20 minutes and includes all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the starting grid in spots 16-20. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -225, followed by Max Verstappen at +330 and Valtteri Bottas at +380. It’s a big drop-off from there to Pierre Gasly at +400. Bottas was favored over Verstappen earlier in the week. It was not surprising considering that prior to the Qatar Grand Prix two weekends ago, Bottas claimed the pole in three of the previous four races. But the public likely decided to back Verstappen at a favorable line.

How to watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list