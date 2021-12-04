 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing walks the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 02, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend for the latest race. The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix airs Sunday at noon ET on ESPNews and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

F1 qualifying generally lasts an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first period is 20 minutes and includes all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the starting grid in spots 16-20. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -225, followed by Max Verstappen at +330 and Valtteri Bottas at +380. It’s a big drop-off from there to Pierre Gasly at +400. Bottas was favored over Verstappen earlier in the week. It was not surprising considering that prior to the Qatar Grand Prix two weekends ago, Bottas claimed the pole in three of the previous four races. But the public likely decided to back Verstappen at a favorable line.

How to watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNews
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
3 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
5 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
6 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
7 George Russell Williams Racing 63
8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
10 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
13 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22

