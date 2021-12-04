Live updates for F1 qualifying at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Q3 update: Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole position. Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen will join him on the front row.

Q2 update: The second stage of qualifying finished and Lewis Hamilton finished with the fastest time. He was followed by Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen. Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, and Carlos Sainz, Jr. were eliminated and slot into spots 11-15 in the starting grid.

Q1 update: The first stage of qualifying is a wrap. Nicholas Latifi, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Mick Schumacher, and Nikita Mazepin were the first five eliminated and slot into spots 16-20 pending any grid penalties. Sergio Pérez, Valtteri Bottas, and Daniel Ricciardo were the three fastest drivers in Q1. Max Verstappen finished fifth and Lewis Hamilton finished ninth.

Formula One racing has arrived in Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Aravia Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, getting underway at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, F1 qualifying will take place at 12 p.m. on ESPNews. The 20 drivers will race to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying features three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. The final stage is ten minutes and determines the pole position and top ten spots in the starting grid.

Lewis Hamilton comes into qualifying as the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’ve installed him at -225, and he’s followed by Max Verstappen at +330 and Valtteri Bottas at +380. Hamilton is also favored to win Sunday’s race with -250 odds.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.