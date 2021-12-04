Can Cincinnati make the 2021 College Football Playoff with a loss to Houston this weekend?

The Cincinnati Bearcats have an opportunity to become the first Group of 5 team to advance to the College Football Playoff, but that is no guarantee. The Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati were the only two teams that ran through the regular season with a 12-0 record, and the Bearcats will host the one-loss Houston Cougars on Saturday as 10.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook in the AAC Championship Game.

CFP implications if Cincinnati loses to Houston

If Cincinnati comes up short in the conference title game against Houston, the Bearcats are highly likely to be out of the College Football Playoff. I don’t think there is any amount of chaos that could happen that would keep Cincinnati in the Playoff if they lose to the Cougars.

CFP implications if Cincinnati beats Houston

If Cincinnati beats Houston, it’s still not a guarantee the Bearcats would be a Playoff team. If the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines knock off the Iowa Hawkeyes, those three programs would likely remain ahead of Cincinnati.

This is where things could get interesting and drive Cincinnati supporters crazy. If the Oklahoma State Cowboys knock off the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 title, Oklahoma State could jump Cincinnati for the No. 4 spot, leaving the Bearcats out of the Playoff with an undefeated record for the second year in a row.

It’s hard to envision anybody outside of Oklahoma State jumping an undefeated Cincinnati. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish would’ve had a case had Cincinnati not beaten them earlier this season. If Baylor wins the Big 12, would the Bears jump the Bearcats despite having two losses? I think Cincinnati is safe in that scenario.