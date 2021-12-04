Would Alabama miss the 2021 College Football Playoff with a loss to Georgia in SEC Championship game?

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide control their destiny as to whether they’ll make the College Football Playoff. If they beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, they’re likely the No. 1 seed in the four-team tournament for the national championship.

But if they lose ... well, let’s take a look at some scenarios.

CFP implications if Alabama loses to Georgia

If Alabama gets blown off the field in Atlanta on Saturday, they’re likely going to the Sugar Bowl as part of the New Year’s Six, and any hopes of playing for another title will fall by the wayside.

However if they can lose in a close game (say by a field goal in a game where they look competitive with the best team in the country), there are some scenarios where they could still play for the title. Here are ones that would favor Alabama:

If No. 13 Iowa beats No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship

If No. 21 Houston beats No. 4 Cincinnati in the American Conference Championship

If No. 9 Baylor beats No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship

Each of those scenarios might free up a Final Four spot for an Alabama team that goes toe-to-toe with UGA. It might take one, or it might take two, but if all three came to pass, you’ll for sure see the Crimson Tide play for the title.

CFP implications if Alabama beats Georgia

If Alabama beats Georgia, they are for sure in the Playoff, and the only question would be if they are the No. 1 or No. 2 overall seed, and it’s likely they enter as No. 1.