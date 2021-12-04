Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Saturday

We get a rare bit of Sunday night boxing to close out this weekend, and it’s a fairly significant title bout to boot. WBA (regular) lightweight champion Gervonta Davis puts his belt and undefeated record on the line when he faces Isaac Cruz at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The card is scheduled to get started at 8 p.m. ET with the Davis and Cruz entering the ring sometime in the 11 p.m. hour. The entire event is a Showtime PPV, but you can also find a live stream option through the recently launched PPV.com.

The day before the fight, we’ll get the weigh-in for the full card. Normally weigh-ins are on Friday, but with this card happening on Sunday, we get a Saturday afternoon weigh-in. The fighters will start weighing in at approximately 4 p.m. ET, although the main event will probably end up close to 4:30 or 5 p.m. Showtime will live stream it and we’ll embed a link from their YouTube page once it’s live.

The lightweight limit is 135 pounds. Both fighters are expected to make weight, but it will be interesting to see how close to the limited Davis comes in at. He’s bounced between junior lightweight, lightweight, and junior welterweight over the past two years. His most recent fight was at the 140-pound junior welterweight limited, so he’ll be cutting down to get to the 135-pound limit for lightweight.

Davis is a -1400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Cruz is a +750 underdog.

Full Card for Davis vs. Cruz