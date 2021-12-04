How much are Devin Haney and JoJo Diaz getting paid for Saturday’s lightweight title bout

Devin Haney and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz face off Saturday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for Haney’s WBC lightweight title. The main card gets underway for the DAZN event at 8 p.m. ET and ring walks for the Haney-Diaz main event are expected in the 11 p.m. hour.

Haney is 26-0 and looking to further solidify his spot as one of the main contenders in the lightweight division. Diaz is 32-1-1 and looking to build his name in the division. He made his lightweight debut in his last fight, beating Javier Fortunate to claim the WBC interim title and set up this fight.

The winner could find himself in position to challenge George Kambosos, Jr. in a bid to unify the division, or could fight Gervonta Davis if he successfully defends his WBA “regular” title on Sunday night. The winner also will have a chance to build their cachet and improve their purse in their next bout.

The numbers aren’t official, but Total Sportal is back with their report on potential purses for each fighter. Haney will reportedly earn $750,000 in guaranteed money and 55% of the PPV shares while Diaz will earn $500,000 and 45% of the PPV shares. Total Sportal projects the numbers to Haney making $1.75 million for the fight and Diaz earning $1 million.

Haney comes into the fight as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -600 to win while Diaz is listed at +425. The favored final outcome is Haney by decision or technical decision, which is installed at -200.