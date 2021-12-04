CFP rankings: When are the final College Football Playoff rankings released?

The 2021 college football season wraps up the regular season on Saturday with nine games, including matchups involving all five of the top-ranked teams in the country. Once the schedule wraps up, the College Football Playoff committee will hunker down and make their final decisions about the 2021-22 CFP field.

The final rankings will be released on Sunday, December 5 at 12 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the rankings release and I’m sure we’ll see wall-to-wall coverage competing with FOX and CBS NFL coverage.

The CFP announced the most recent rankings last Tuesday and we saw a significant move. Michigan upset Ohio State the weekend before and moved into the No. 2 spot. Georgia remained No. 1, Alabama slipped to No. 3, and Cincinnati remained No. 4.

This weekend, the CFP field will be settled on the ... field. Georgia and Alabama face off in the SEC title game, Michigan faces No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten title game, and Cincinnati faces No. 21 Houston in the AAC title game.

If Michigan and Cincinnati win, they would seemingly be locked into two of the four spots. Georgia is in with a win over Alabama and probably in even if they lose to Alabama. On the other hand, Alabama is in with a win, but would they have a chance at it if they lose a close game? If Alabama loses a close one and Oklahoma State beats Baylor, the Cowboys probably slip in. But if the Bears win, that final spot could go to Alabama, Baylor or maybe even Notre Dame.

Regardless, we’ll have some finality on Sunday. The four semifinalists will be announced along with the NY6 bowl participants. That will be followed by news around the numerous other bowl games. We’ll have all the results here all afternoon long.