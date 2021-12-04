Lee Corso picks Alabama over Georgia with elephant mascot head on College Gameday!

The signature picker on College Gameday has made his choice, and Lee Corso has picked the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs over the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide to win the SEC Championship.

And Corso picked Alabama to win outright despite being a 6.5-point underdog! And despite being in Atlanta, he even did so with the sounds of Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd in the background!

LEE CORSO BLASTING SWEET HOME ALABAMA



pic.twitter.com/ka5HvhDxX0 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021

LC’s partners on the dais in Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and guest picker Zac Brown all took the Bulldogs.

If Corso is right, the Bulldogs will still deservedly be into the College Football Playoff, but Alabama will likely be the No. 1 seed to win it all again.

Corso’s appearances on College Gameday are one of the great traditions of college football, and having him in Atlanta to cap off the season just makes everything right about the sport.

Everyone also also picked Michigan to win the Big Ten title, getting the first trophy in the Big Ten Championship Game era for the Wolverines.