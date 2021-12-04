Melvin Gordon injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Broncos have officially ruled Gordon OUT for Sunday’s game. Denver has promoted running back Damarea Crockett off the practice squad.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is not expected to play this Sunday when his team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon is officially listed as doubtful on this week’s official injury report. And while that, technically, gives him a chance to play this week, the fact that he was unable to practice at all in the lead up to this game signals that he’ll probably not suit up for it.

Fantasy football impact: Melvin Gordon (hip, shoulder)

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio held out hope for Gordon on Friday, saying he was “50-50” to play this week, but don’t take those odds since he missed practice all three days. Without Gordon, it’s a chance for rookie running back Javonte Williams to make his first start of the year.

Williams rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against the Chargers last week, a productive day even though he was second to Gordon in touches. He had another 57 yards on three catches. Williams could put up big numbers with a full workload against the Chiefs this week, so get him into your fantasy football lineups.