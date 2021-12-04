Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Nets on Saturday

The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets meet up Saturday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern conference based on the standings. Many expected Brooklyn to be in contention but few saw Chicago’s offseason acquisitions having this type of impact from the jump.

The Nets are 2.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5. Brooklyn is -140 on the moneyline while Chicago is +120.

Bulls vs. Nets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2.5 (-105)

Even though Chicago is the road team here, the Bulls have been hanging with the best teams in the league consistently. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are two of the best scorers in basketball at the moment and will be able to keep pace with Kevin Durant and company. The Nets could be a bit tired after playing Friday, so Chicago is the pick against the spread here.

Over/Under: Over 221.5 (-110)

The Nets and Bulls are ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, in scoring offense this season. This is a higher line than most games, so the under is not out of the question. However, both teams feature elite offensive options and should keep things relatively competitive which will leave the starters on the floor longer. It’s a close call with this high line, but the over is the play here.

