Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat face off in what is turning into a nice East rivalry between the two franchises. Milwaukee got the better of Miami in last year’s opening round of the playoffs after the Heat dispatched the Bucks in the previous season’s Orlando bubble. Both teams are not at full strength for this one. Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Milwaukee, while Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are likely out for Miami.

The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites against the spread and -265 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Heat are +215 on the moneyline, and the total is set at 211.5.

Heat vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Miami is coming off a grueling win over the Pacers Friday, but it’s hard to see them repeating that effort with Butler and Adebayo out. The Bucks have some experience playing without Antetokounmpo, so they’re better equipped to deal with their absence than the Heat. Take Milwaukee against the spread.

Over/Under: Under 211.5 (-110)

Both teams are solid defensively. The Heat rank third in points allowed, while the Bucks have slipped a bit from previous levels to 14th. That’s still good enough to restrict Miami without its best players. Even if the Heat see some slippage with Butler and Adebayo out, it won’t be enough for the over to hit. Take the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.