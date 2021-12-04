Gerry Bohanon injury: Status of Baylor quarterback for game vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship

The No. 9 Baylor Bears will enter conference championship Saturday with a chance to win the Big 12 as they take on the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The biggest question coming into Saturday’s game has been what the availability of starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be.

Bohanon miss last week’s 27-24 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a hamstring injury suffered against the Kansas State Wildcats, and his status is uncertain for Saturday’s game, which is set to get started at noon ET.

Freshman Blake Shapen took over in the win over the Kansas State and played well in relief in addition to the next game. He got the start in Bohanon’s absence last week and completed 20-of-34 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed the ball seven times for 24 yards.

Bohanon has been a huge part of what has been an impressive season in Baylor’s second year under head coach Dave Aranda, who is likely to see a significant pay increase for his team’s performance thanks to his ability to adapt.

Bohanon completed 64.3% of his passes this season for 2,160 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions and has added a boost to the ground game. He has 303 rushing yards on the season with nine additional touchdowns.

The Bears are a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5.