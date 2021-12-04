Brian Robinson injury: Status of Alabama running back vs. Georgia in SEC Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide are in a unique spot for their program in that they are headed to the SEC Championship Game as underdogs against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. They need all the help they can get against a fantastic Georgia defense, and we’ll see if running back Brian Robinson will be available for the Tide.

Robinson has been limited this week with a pulled muscle in his lower body and is going to be a pregame decision, according to Nick Saban.

Robinson is by far the most accomplished back on the Alabama roster this season with 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns. No other running back on the team has more than 284 yards or more than two touchdowns on the season, so Robinson has been the running game for the most part.

Alabama’s running back has been depleted with injuries so if Robinson is unable to go, Trey Sanders is the only healthy scholarship running back left. On the season, he carried the ball 50 times for 221 yards with two touchdowns. Sanders has received double-digit carries three times in his career, and he’d be in for his biggest workload if called upon Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide are a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 48.5.