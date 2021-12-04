Kendall Milton injury: Status of Georgia running back vs. Alabama in SEC Championship

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton has not appeared in a game since the middle of October, but he is a game-time decision to play in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Milton practiced this week as he is recovering from a strained MCL he suffered during practice and missed the final five games of the regular season. In a reserve role, Milton has carried the ball 49 times for 243 yards with a touchdown in the six games he has played this season.

Even if Milton plays, he will likely see a limited role with Zamir White and James Cook leading the Bulldogs in carries. Georgia is going up against an Alabama defense that ranks No. 2 in opponent rushing yards allowed per game against FBS teams.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will enter Saturday’s game ranked No. 11 in yards per rush attempt and could see a slight boost if Milton is deemed ready to go despite his knee injury.

The Bulldogs are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 48.5.