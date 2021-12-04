Taysir Mack injury: Status of Pitt wide receiver vs. Wake Forest in ACC Championship

Saturday’s ACC Championship Game is expected to be the highest scoring Power 5 conference title of the weekend, and the Pittsburgh Panthers could be without one of their top wide receivers back against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons yet again.

Taysir Mack missed the final four games of the regular season with a left arm injury that he suffered in the Panthers’ loss to the Miami Hurricanes on October 30th. In eight games, Mack caught 27 passes for 461 yards with three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett has proven he can move this offense without one of their top pass catchers since the injury. In the four full games Mack was forced to sit out, Pickett completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,311 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in a true breakout year for the veteran QB.

Pittsburgh is going up against a Wake Forest defense that ranks No. 94 in opponent yards per play, so expect plenty of points to be scored on Saturday night.

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 71.