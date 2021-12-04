Adama Sanogo out for UConn

The No. 17 UConn Huskies will likely be without Adama Sanogo for a while after suffering an abdominal tear earlier this week in their victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore. He will be held out of Saturday’s game against the Grambling State Tigers after trying to battle through the injury on Tuesday.

Sanogo scored just eight points in the last time out but went into that matchup as the team’s leading scorer. Through eight games this season, Sanogo is now ranked No. 2 in scoring behind R.J. Cole with 15.6 points per game in addition to 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

The best game of the season for Sanogo came in the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Huskies knocked off the Auburn Tigers in double overtime 115-109 in double overtime. He finished the game with 30 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the floor.

Tyrese Martin missed UConn’s most recent game and is expected to be out a few weeks as he recovers from a wrist injury.

UConn is a 25-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 138.