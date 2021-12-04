Breaking down how the public is betting SEC, AAC, MWC and Sun Belt championship games

It’s championship Saturday in college football with the remaining conference title games set to kick off. We’ll take a look at how the betting public sees the SEC, AAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt conference championship games playing out.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SEC title game betting splits (Georgia vs. Alabama)

Betting the spread: Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite against the spread and bettors are banking on the Bulldogs to cover, with 64 percent of wagers placed on that outcome. Even with Alabama’s history in championship games, the public likes Georgia in this one.

Betting the over/under: The total for this game is set at 49.5 and the public is thinking there will be a lot of offense on display. 52 percent of all wagers are going on the over, accounting for 51 percent of the money coming in on the total.

Betting the moneyline: 62 percent of all bets are on Georgia when it comes to the moneyline. The Bulldogs are -260 while Alabama is +210. This could be a big payoff for Alabama fans if the Crimson Tide pull this off.

Is the public right?

Typically, the wisdom of the crowd is hard to argue with. Georgia has been the most dominant team in college football while Alabama has looked shaky in multiple games. However, the Crimson Tide are fighting for their CFP lives. It’s tough to bet against Georgia, but the Bulldogs might not cover the spread in this one even if they win outright.

AAC title game betting splits (Cincinnati vs. Houston)

Betting the spread: The Bearcats are 10.5-point favorites against the spread and that might be too much for the bettors to like Cincinnati. 63 percent of wagers on this are going Houston, so the public doesn’t like the Bearcats going for style points.

Betting the over/under: 61 percent of the money coming in and 78 percent of bets are taking the over, which is set at 52.5. Bettors are expecting a lot of scoring in this game, which is fair given how both teams have looked offensively this season.

Betting the moneyline: Even though bettors are backing Houston to cover the spread, they like Cincinnati to win outright. 84 percent of wagers on the moneyline are going with the Bearcats to take this title game.

Is the public right?

This is a big spread, but Cincinnati needs to win in convincing fashion to cement its place in the playoff. The Bearcats should handle Houston on the moneyline and could cover the spread if they keep pressing the issue for 60 minutes.

Mountain West title game betting splits (San Diego State vs. Utah State)

Betting the spread: San Diego State is a 6-point favorite and that’s the way bettors are going, with 74 percent of all bets backing the Aztecs. These bets account for 73 percent of the money coming in on the spread.

Betting the over/under: The total is 49.5, which is a bit too high for the public. 61 percent of bets coming in are on the under, accounting for a whopping 70 percent of the handle.

Betting the moneyline: The Aztecs are -225 on the moneyline while the Aggies are +185. 88 percent of wagers accounting for 93 percent of the money is coming in on San Diego State.

Is the public right?

The Aztecs have been the better team throughout the season and have a history of success in the Mountain West. They’re rightfully being backed heavily by the betting public.

Sun Belt title game betting splits (Louisiana vs. Appalachian State)

Betting the spread: The Mountaineers are 2.5-point favorites against the spread, which has the public going the other way. Even with Billy Napier leaving Louisiana, 54 percent of bets accounting for 55 percent of the money coming in are on the Ragin Cajuns covering the spread.

Betting the over/under: The total is 52.0 and the public is overwhelming taking the over here. 73 percent of all wagers coming in on this bet are banking on a lot of scoring in this one.

Betting the moneyline: Louisiana is +110 on the moneyline while Appalachian State is -130. The public is backing the Ragin Cajuns to win outright in Napier’s final game, with 53 percent of bets coming on them. This accounts for 76 percent of the money on the moneyline in this game.

Is the public right?

A lot of bettors are likely backing the players to give one more big performance for Napier, who is off to Florida. Appalachian State is favored for a reason and won’t have the distraction of a coach on the way out. This could go against the public significantly but Louisiana does represent one of the more trendy underdog picks of Saturday’s slate.

