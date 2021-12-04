Seahawks promoting Adrian Peterson off practice squad for Week 13 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are promoting veteran running back Adrian Peterson off the practice squad for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Jeremy Fowler. The Seahawks signed Peterson to the practice squad three days ago.

Peterson spent three games with the Tennessee Titans earlier this season after Derrick Henry was lost for the year to injury. He rushed 27 times for 82 yards and had an additional eight receiving yards across three games. The Titans released him when they decided to commit to Dontrell Hilliard as an option the rest of the season.

Peterson joins a Seahawks backfield that lost Chris Carson to a season-ending injury and has questions around their remaining group of backs. Alex Collins (abdomen), Travis Homer (calf), and Rashaad Penny (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Homer and Penny both got in full workouts to close out the week while Collins was limited all week. The AP promotion suggests at least one of those three might end up being inactive on Sunday. Or, the team will see what happens in pre-game workouts and then decide whether or not they need AP active. He has some modest upside in fantasy this weekend, but if Penny or Collins is one of the active backs, they’re likely to get the bulk of the work this weekend.