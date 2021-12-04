LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier among four Hornets players placed in health and safety protocols

The Charlotte Hornets placed four players into health and safety protocols on Saturday morning. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee are in Covid-19 protocols and we’re awaiting word on whether or not they tested positive. If so, the four would need to quarantine for up to 10 days and could miss more time. If any of the four tested negative or was a close contact, they could avoid an extended absence.

The Hornets sent players home from practice facilities in fear that more players have tested positive, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. If that is the case, then Charlotte could be playing Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks very shorthanded. We haven’t had a game postponed due to Covid-19 so far this season. If the Hornets can’t field a competitive team we could see that happen.

If the players have tested positive, then they’ll need to isolate for 10 days. If multiple negative tests are returned without 24 hours, the player can clear protocols. We saw LeBron James clear protocols to return after just a few days after multiple negative tests. Perhaps we could see that with Ball. The Hornets need at least 8 players to be active to field a team for Sunday vs. ATL.