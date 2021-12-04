RB Jaylen Warren dealing with ankle injury, goes back to locker room in Big 12 title game vs. Baylor

Update: After standing on the sidelines for most of the start of this game, Warren has jogged back to the locker room. The Cowboys have said he is active for this game but has not checked in. It appears Mike Gundy’s attempt at gamesmanship isn’t fooling anyone, and Warren will likely now officially be out for this game.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys might be without star running back Jaylen Warren for the Big 12 championship game against the Baylor Bears. According to Brent McMurphy, Warren is dealing with an ankle injury and his status for the rest of the game is unknown. The ABC broadcast reported Warren as active for the contest and showed him in full pads on the sidelines but he did not take part in Oklahoma State’s offensive series.

At one point, Warren could’ve been considered a Heisman candidate with the way he was running the ball. The Cowboys star rushed for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns during the season, having his best game against Boise State with 218 yards and two scores.

With Warren sidelined, the Cowboys will likely turn to Dominic Richardson and Jaden Nixon. Quarterback Spencer Sanders is the team’s second-leading rusher, so he’s likely to see more carries as well as Oklahoma State tries to get creative with Warren out.