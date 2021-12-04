F1 starting grid: Lewis Hamilton claims pole after Max Verstappen runs into wall on final turn

UPDATE: Here’s video of the crash that cost Verstappen the pole position for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

VERSTAPPEN CRASHES!



On an unbelievable lap, the Championship leader hits the wall in the final corner as Lewis Hamilton wins Pole for the #SaudiArabianGP!



A huge moment in the title fight. pic.twitter.com/fVbcDu6n88 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 4, 2021

Qualifying is officially a wrap for the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, and the starting grid is settled. Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole position on Saturday and will start in the No. 1 position at Sunday’s race. Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen will join him in the front row. Verstappen was on track to secure the pole on his final run but hit the wall with his rear right side on the final corner.

The race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and via live stream at WatchESPN. It will be night time at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit so we’ll see the drivers under the lights.

Lewis Hamilton came into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of -200. He climbed as high as -250. Max Verstappen impressed in practice and chipped into Hamilton’s odds. Immediately prior to qualifying, Hamilton was -175 to win the race and Verstappen was +185. DraftKings Sportsbook will be updating the odds shortly and we’ll drop in the latest odds and how they have moved once that is official.