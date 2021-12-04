College football picks: How public is betting ACC, Big Ten championship games

It’s championship Saturday in college football with the remaining conference title games set to kick off. We’ll take a look at how the betting public sees the ACC and Big Ten championship games playing out.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

ACC title game betting splits (Pitt vs. Wake Forest)

Betting the spread: The Panthers are 3.5-point favorites against the spread and the public is leaning that way, with 56 percent of all bets backing Pitt to cover the spread. These bets account for 79 percent of the money on this line.

Betting the over/under: The total is set at 71.0, which seems quite high even for these prolific offenses. The public disagrees, with 65 percent of the bets and 80 percent of the money coming in on the over. Bettors are expecting fireworks in Charlotte

Betting the moneyline: Pitt is -160 on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is +140. Bettors are backing Pitt to win outright with 60 percent of wagers on the Panthers.

Is the public right?

Both these teams have had very impressive seasons. Pitt has been more consistent offensively than Wake Forest, which suffered a humiliating loss to Clemson a few weeks ago. Kenny Pickett has Heisman aspirations, which should give Pitt a slight edge here.

Big Ten title game betting splits (Michigan vs. Iowa)

Betting the spread: The Wolverines are 12-point favorites against the spread, which seems like a big number. The public somewhat agrees, with just 51 percent of wagers coming in on Michigan to cover that number.

Betting the over/under: The total is 53.0 and even with these two offenses, bettors are backing the over. 70 percent of the bets and the handle are on the over hitting.

Betting the moneyline: Michigan is -510 on the moneyline, while Iowa is +375. The public likes the Wolverines to win this game outright, with 84 percent of bets coming in on Michigan. This accounts for 70 percent of the money on the moneyline in this game.

Is the public right?

It’s hard to bet against the team with College Football Playoff hopes, and that is Michigan. The Wolverines have been more consistent against better teams, while the Hawkeyes have the propensity to buckle under pressure. The public is right to back Michigan in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.