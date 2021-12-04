 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch students throw for free tuition at SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 conference championship games

The annual contest is a great way for students to win some much-needed cash, as well as for social media to criticize their technique.

By Collin Sherwin Updated

One of the great traditions of Championship Weekend in college football is watching two young people throw footballs all of five yards as a nation unites in telling them that they’re doing it wrong.

It’s the Dr. Pepper Tuition Challenge, where actual students have a chance to win as much as $100,000 towards their education because they can sling as many pigskins into a hole 15 feet away from them

The rules are simple: 30 seconds, most footballs in the oversized soda can hole wins. And because of the distance traveled, it’s more about speed than skill. If you really want that cash, forget looking like a quarterback and just get it in the hole. #TeamUnderhand.

And the difference between first and second place? A mere $75,000. No pressure, kids.

We’ll have live, local, and late-breaking coverage of all five contests this year, as well as a breakdown of their technique and talent in the most expensive game of bean bag toss on the planet.

Big 12

Olivia Montoya from Colorado State and Will Austin from Texas (to a resounding set of boos from both Baylor and Oklahoma State fans in Arlington) go at it, and Will goes with a wrist flick technique we haven’t seen before! It’s quite effective as he wins in a rout 15-8, and we might have a favorite new way to score going forward.

Let’s take a closer look. We like the ability to acquire more laces with two hands working in concert. And it looks like he’s shooting free throws, but with a bigger target. Effective!

Congrats to the Longhorns on their first conference postseason win in ... well ...

Hopefully Olivia goes home with a new football coach for her Rams as well, because man they can’t do worse than the last guy.

Pac-12

Julia Burton of UT-Dallas takes home the crown from Diana Zavala of Concordia University in Texas, who should feel great runner-up shame. Burton heads home with a Lexus LC500 while Zavala is in a Honda Civic worth of value.

Burton goes with the chest pass, which isn’t the perfect technique but it’s enough to get the job done. And it’s better than trying to sling it like Cam Rising that’s for sure.

