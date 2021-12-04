Watch students throw for free tuition at SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 conference championship games

One of the great traditions of Championship Weekend in college football is watching two young people throw footballs all of five yards as a nation unites in telling them that they’re doing it wrong.

It’s the Dr. Pepper Tuition Challenge, where actual students have a chance to win as much as $100,000 towards their education because they can sling as many pigskins into a hole 15 feet away from them

The rules are simple: 30 seconds, most footballs in the oversized soda can hole wins. And because of the distance traveled, it’s more about speed than skill. If you really want that cash, forget looking like a quarterback and just get it in the hole. #TeamUnderhand.

And the difference between first and second place? A mere $75,000. No pressure, kids.

We’ll have live, local, and late-breaking coverage of all five contests this year, as well as a breakdown of their technique and talent in the most expensive game of bean bag toss on the planet.

Big 12

Olivia Montoya from Colorado State and Will Austin from Texas (to a resounding set of boos from both Baylor and Oklahoma State fans in Arlington) go at it, and Will goes with a wrist flick technique we haven’t seen before! It’s quite effective as he wins in a rout 15-8, and we might have a favorite new way to score going forward.

I say it every year but it should be illegal to do a push pass of the football into the big soda can for the Dr. Pepper challenge! Throw the damn football!!! pic.twitter.com/A4I35bnhRh — kofodfsu (@kofodfsu) December 4, 2021

Let’s take a closer look. We like the ability to acquire more laces with two hands working in concert. And it looks like he’s shooting free throws, but with a bigger target. Effective!

The sheer determination pic.twitter.com/zJ68kEHoYr — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 4, 2021

Congrats to the Longhorns on their first conference postseason win in ... well ...

Not since 2009 has Austin had something to celebrate at the Big 12 title game pic.twitter.com/gkTFo7Pzvf — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) December 4, 2021

Hopefully Olivia goes home with a new football coach for her Rams as well, because man they can’t do worse than the last guy.

Pac-12

Julia Burton of UT-Dallas takes home the crown from Diana Zavala of Concordia University in Texas, who should feel great runner-up shame. Burton heads home with a Lexus LC500 while Zavala is in a Honda Civic worth of value.

The @drpepper Tuition Giveaway winner has been crowned!



Congrats to Julia Burton, a deserving student, for earning $100K in the Tuition Toss.#Pac12FB | #Pac12FCG pic.twitter.com/ig9JhTs2xS — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 4, 2021

Burton goes with the chest pass, which isn’t the perfect technique but it’s enough to get the job done. And it’s better than trying to sling it like Cam Rising that’s for sure.