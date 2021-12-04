 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Luka Doncic ruled out Saturday vs. Grizzlies

Mavericks All-Star is dealing with an ankle injury again and will sit on Saturday night. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting impact.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots as Garrett Temple #41 and Willy Hernangomez #9 of the New Orleans Pelicans defend during the second half at Smoothie King Center on December 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.&nbsp; Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks PG Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies due to an ankle injury. The Mavericks also won’t have PF Kristaps Porzingis (knee) or Willie Cauley-Stein (personal).

Luka Doncic injury updates

With Doncic out, Jalen Brunson should start at PG and get a ton of usage. He’ll be a chalky play for cash lineups and isn’t a bad GPP play given his upside. At $4,900 he’s a great salary saver along with a few other players on Dallas. Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,000), Reggie Bullock ($3,100) and Maxi Kleber ($4,100) are all great value plays on DraftKings for the main slate.

Despite all the injuries, the Mavericks are getting a point on the spread at home against Memphis, which is without Ja Morant. Even with the Mavericks down their two best players, they’ll be able to stay in the game against the Grizzlies. It may be worth an in-game bet or two to see how Dallas looks early on.

