Luka Doncic ruled out Saturday vs. Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks PG Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies due to an ankle injury. The Mavericks also won’t have PF Kristaps Porzingis (knee) or Willie Cauley-Stein (personal).

Luka Doncic injury updates

With Doncic out, Jalen Brunson should start at PG and get a ton of usage. He’ll be a chalky play for cash lineups and isn’t a bad GPP play given his upside. At $4,900 he’s a great salary saver along with a few other players on Dallas. Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,000), Reggie Bullock ($3,100) and Maxi Kleber ($4,100) are all great value plays on DraftKings for the main slate.

Despite all the injuries, the Mavericks are getting a point on the spread at home against Memphis, which is without Ja Morant. Even with the Mavericks down their two best players, they’ll be able to stay in the game against the Grizzlies. It may be worth an in-game bet or two to see how Dallas looks early on.