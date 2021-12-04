Watch Baylor make goal line stand to win Big 12 title game over Oklahoma State, keep CFP hopes alive

UPDATE: The pylon cam shows just how close Oklahoma State came to the end zone. If they score on this play, there’s a good chance they get into the CFP with an Alabama loss. Instead, they’re out of the CFP.

The No. 9 Baylor Bears made one last stop when they needed it most, topping the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 21-16 to win the Big 12 title game and keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Bears need to root for true chaos across the board, which would essentially force the committee to include a two-loss team in the playoff.

Holy shit he missed the endzone. Baylor wins #Big12Championship pic.twitter.com/PFRLA3THhr — Mr B. (@HoeAssMrB) December 4, 2021

The Bears took a 21-6 lead into halftime behind a three-touchdown performance from backup QB Blake Shapen. Starter Gerry Bohanon was ruled out with an injury, leading to Shapen getting the start. The Cowboys also had an injury with star running back Jaylen Warren sidelined. He was initially listed as active but eventually got ruled out.

Mike Gundy’s conservative nature this season ended up getting the best of him in the final sequence, when the Cowboys took the ball out of Spencer Sanders’ hands near the goalline aside from a throw that drew a pass interference penalty.

It looked like Oklahoma State’s comeback train was going to add one more win to the resume on the final drive. The Cowboys methodically marched down the field. It looked like Sanders’ four-interception day was going to end in a successful touchdown drive but Baylor’s defense had other ideas.

The Cowboys closed as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Oklahoma State’s defense was able to keep the team in the game but ultimately the team’s offense was responsible for ending what was a wildly successful season in Stillwater. Quite ironic for a Big 12 team.

Dave Aranda wins a Big 12 title in his second season in Waco, further increasing his stock as a head coach. There was talk of LSU or even Florida looking at Aranda this offseason but the Bears reportedly have their coach locked up on an extension. That deal looks a lot better after this result.