Jaylen Brown ruled out Saturday vs. Trail Blazers with hamstring injury

The Boston Celtics have ruled out Jaylen Brown for Saturday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a hamstring injury. The small forward sat out with the injury earlier in the season and missed some games due to “injury management” but had returned for five games before missing Friday’s contest against the Jazz.

With Brown sidelined, the Celtics will once again rely on Jayson Tatum to shoulder the load offensively. The forward has been a star this season but clearly needs more help even if Brown comes back soon. Boston’s peripheral players haven’t quite jelled yet, and it’s having an effect on the court. Romeo Langford, a natural replacement for Brown, is questionable to play but could absorb those minutes.

Damian Lillard is out for the Trail Blazers, so Brown’s injury might not swing the lines much either way. The Celtics are the road team, so they were likely underdogs in this game even with Brown’s status in question.