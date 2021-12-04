Georgia TE Brock Bowers heads to medical tent in SEC title game vs. Alabama, returns on next offensive possession

Update: Bowers has returned to the contest and appears to be moving fine despite dealing with a leg injury.

The Georgia Bulldogs might be without one of their key receivers for the rest of the SEC title game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tight end Brock Bowers went to the medical tent after appearing to be shaken up from an 18-yard reception early in the first quarter.

Georgia TE Brock Bowers now in medical tent, questionable to return. — TheFantasyDoctors.com (@TheFantasyDRS) December 4, 2021

Bowers is one of Georgia’s best weapons in the passing game, recording 652 yards and 10 touchdowns this season for the Bulldogs. If he was ruled out for the rest of the game, the Bulldogs would likely lean on Ladd McConkey, James Cook and Adonai Mitchell in the passing attack. Cook and Mitchell already have receptions in this game.

Georgia was a 6.5-point favorite in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook despite losing two previous SEC championship game meetings with Alabama. If the Bulldogs were to win, it would likely eliminate the Crimson Tide from playoff contention as they would have two losses. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff.