How to watch College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday, December 5th

With the regular season over and the conference championship games completed as well, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will submit their final rankings and we’ll find out “Who’s In” on Sunday, December 5th.

The show will announce the matchups for both the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl, which will serve as the semifinals for the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 overall seed will choose which game they want to play in, and will matchup against the No. 4 seed. The No. 2 and No. 3 seed will be paired in the other game.

Also the announcement of the matchups for the other four New Year’s Six bowls; the Fiesta, Peach Rose, and Sugar. As of now, we know the Pac-12 champion Utah Utes will play in the Rose Bowl thanks to the traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup being preserved. And unless the Baylor Bears can find a way into the semifinals, they’ll be in the Sugar Bowl thanks to that tie-in.

The final CFP rankings and matchups will be revealed on Sunday, December 5th at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN. You can watch it live, or stream on via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.