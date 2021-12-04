Trae Young, Kevin Huerter questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with some injury issues in their backcourt, as Trae Young and Kevin Huerter are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are already without Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish is dealing with some day-to-day issues, so losing one or both of their guards would be a problem in a key division showdown.

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter injuries: Fantasy basketball impact

Young and Huerter are strong fantasy players. If either is out, the other would get a slight boost in lineups/DFS formats while John Collins could also see some additional production. If both players are out, the Hawks might look to use Danilo Gallinari more in a facilitator role. Rookie Sharife Cooper might also get some run, especially if Young is out.

Betting impact

The Hornets have four players, including LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, in health and safety protocols. It’s unlikely they’re cleared for Sunday’s game. The Hawks are likely already favorites according to the oddsmakers, although those lines would move towards Charlotte slightly if Young was ruled out. Huerter being out would likely lead to no change in odds.