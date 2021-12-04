Can Georgia make 2021 College Football Playoff with loss to Alabama?

Could the Georgia Bulldogs be out of the College Football Playoff if they lose to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game? The Bulldogs are currently No. 1 in the CFP rankings, while Alabama is No. 3.

Similar to other top ranked teams entering championship weekend in the past, Georgia has already done enough to essentially guarantee a spot in the playoff. Even with a loss to Alabama, the Bulldogs would likely only slide in the rankings slightly but would keep their playoff spot.

What an Alabama win really does is kill all the teams on the outside looking in, such as Notre Dame, Baylor, Ohio State and Oklahoma State. The Crimson Tide already have one loss and had several subpar showings during the season, so a second loss would doom their playoff hopes. A win over Georgia and an SEC title would wash those bad performances away and crush the hopes of the Irish, Bears, Buckeyes and Cowboys. The Bulldogs would still be safe, likely moving to either No. 2 or No. 3 based on other results.