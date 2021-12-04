John Metchie III injured for Alabama vs. Georgia in SEC Championship Game

Update 6:14 pm: CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl says Metchie suffered a leg injury, and will be out for the rest of the game. It’s a huge loss for the Crimson Tide, who lead 24-17 at halftime.

Update 5:47 pm: Metchie III is moving on his own, but pretty gingerly. We’ll keep an eye on his status.

John Metchie walks to the Bama locker room to chants of appreciation from the Tide faithful. pic.twitter.com/kX0LZ6KGQa — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 4, 2021

The Alabama Crimson Tide are showing why they are a formidable force in the SEC and specifically SEC title games, hanging tough with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in hopes of making the College Football Playoff with a win. One issue for Alabama could be the health of John Metchie III, who went down on what turned into a run play for QB Bryce Young.

Metchie was able to walk off the field on his own power after being looked at by trainers. It looks like the receiver is dealing with a knee/leg injury. But the dreaded non-contact injury is here.

John Metchie walked off the field after going down on this play pic.twitter.com/7PJGq1wqBC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021

The Crimson Tide are driving down the field at the end of the half, scoring a touchdown to take a 24-17 lead over the Bulldogs. Metchie has been a big part of this game with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown so far. If he cannot return, expect Jameson Williams to take on a bigger role in the offense. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama was a 6.5-point underdog in this game.